Florida Attorney General Andrew Warren has been suspended for refusing to prosecute people for violating the abortion law. The prosecution does not consider it appropriate to prosecute people who seek, facilitate or provide abortion care. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis sees that decision as a “dereliction of duty.”

Warren is one of the prosecutors in the United States who has signed a letter saying that prosecutors do not consider it responsible to use justice “to criminalize personal medical decisions.”

The Florida governor sees it as his duty to prosecute crimes as described in Florida law, not “to choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda.” Judge Susan Lopez has been appointed by him to put things in order.

Strict abortion law in Florida

Florida recently introduced a strict abortion law. In the US state, abortion is no longer allowed after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Previously it was 24 weeks. See also Trump says Capitol attack investigation is 'fraud'

The ban does not apply if an abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. No exceptions are made for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Abortion clinics have filed a lawsuit against the law alleging it violates the Florida Constitution. Legislation passed long ago would have enshrined the right to abortion in the state.

Strict anti-abortion laws are being passed in increasingly conservative states after the Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide right to termination of pregnancy, enacted in 1973. By contrast, voters in the conservative state of Kansas voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favor of maintaining abortion rights.

