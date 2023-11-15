“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” jokes Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night comedian will once again host Hollywood’s most important film awards in March.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced. Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

DUS presenter Jimmy Kimmel (56) is scheduled to host the Oscar Gala for the fourth time next year. Kimmel will moderate the awards ceremony scheduled for March 10, 2024, the film academy announced on Wednesday (local time). The presenter, who has his own late-night show on US television, was an Oscar host in 2017, 2018 and last March.

The nominations for Hollywood’s most important film award, which will be presented for the 96th time next year, are to be announced on January 23rd. At the 95th Awards Gala last March at the Dolby Theater, the science fiction action film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The German literary adaptation “Nothing New in the West” by director Edward Berger won four Oscars.