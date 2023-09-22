The United States is in “constant” contact with Canada and India to prevent the diplomatic conflict unleashed by the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader of Canadian nationality from escalating, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

At a press conference, Sullivan said Washington is mediating between its two allies and expressed concern over allegations that Indian agents may have been involved in the death of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar..

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said last Monday that he had credible information of possible links between agents of the Indian Government in the murder in Canada of Nijjar, of Indian origin and Canadian nationality, who was considered a terrorist by New Delhi.

The Sikh separatist leader, accused of promoting anti-India sentiments among that minority, was murdered last June in front of a temple in Canada.

Since Trudeau made his accusations, both governments proceeded with the expulsion of two high-level diplomatic officials – one from each side – respectively and reciprocally.

In addition, India escalated the diplomatic crisis this Thursday by suspending visas for Canadians indefinitely while accusing Canada of serving as a “paradise for terrorism”, in the same terms in which it accuses its arch-enemy Pakistan.

The United States, according to Sullivan, is concerned about these events and supports the investigation being carried out by Canadian authorities to clarify the circumstances of the murder.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of “getting to the bottom of exactly what happened to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice”.

In addition, he took the opportunity to make clear that news suggesting that the United States downplayed Canada’s accusations is false.

“I have seen some attempts in the press to drive a wedge between the United States and Canada on this issue and I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the United States and Canada,” Sullivan emphasized.

As reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, weeks before Trudeau made his public accusations, Canada had asked its closest allies, including the United States, to publicly condemn the assassination of the Sikh separatist leader, but these requests were rejected.

The dispute involves a further blow to Canada-India relations, which were already in a fragile state due to New Delhi’s displeasure with Sikh separatist activity in Canada.

Nijjar, the murdered man, was organizing an unofficial “referendum”, according to Indian media, to consult the community on the creation in the state of Punjab of an independent country, Khalistan, for the Sikh minority.

EFE