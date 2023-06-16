The process took place just within the 30-day deadline in which the United States government must present an accusation against a detainee. Teixeira is accused of deliberate retention and transmission of sensitive information for the security of the country. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Jack Teixeira may have caused “exceptionally serious” damage to the nation.

A US grand jury indicted the member of the National Guard Jack Teixeira for the leak of sensitive documents for the national security of that country. Six charges fell on the 21-year-old’s shoulders, including the willful transmission and withholding of classified defense-related information.

Each of these six charges can lead to Teixeira, 21, up to two decades in prison, a maximum of 36 months of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The information was released by the Department of Justice through a statement.

According to it, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, underlined the magnitude of the crime by sharing documents with people who “I knew they had no right to receive them.” “In doing so,” it reads further, “he is alleged to have violated US law and endangered national security.””.

“As set forth in the indictment, the United States government entrusted Jack Teixeira with access to classified national defense information, including information that could reasonably cause exceptionally serious harm,” prosecutor Garland concluded.

It won’t be easy for Jack Teixeira to escape a heavy sentence unscathed. His actions are listed as one of the most serious security violations reported in the United States. It is only compared to the more than 700,000 documents leaked on the WikiLeaks site, in 2010.

Under federal law, the government must have an indictment ready within 30 days of the alleged criminal’s arrest. Precisely, this Thursday was the deadline to meet that deadline.

Teixeira’s crime

Jack Teixeira accessed certain documents at the National Guard base where he worked. He stole them and took them to his house, where he uploaded them to a social network for ‘gamers’ or video game users. From that moment on, the documents began to bounce off similar sites until they ended up on the front pages of the international media.

The documents contained mostly information about the war in Ukraine. It also detailed the plans of NATO and Washington to strengthen the armed forces of that country that were planning the counteroffensive that is taking place today.

Despite requests from the defendant’s defense to send him to his father while the trial against him was being prepared, a judge decided to order him preventive detention to prevent him from fleeing the country. In the Image, Jack Michael Teixeira, father of the defendant, arrives at the arrest hearing of his son. In the federal courthouse in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, May 19, 2023. © Reuters – Brian Snyder

In addition, the papers contained key information on adversaries and allies, including the Israeli spy agency ‘Mossad’. Joe Biden personally ordered an investigation to clarify why Teixeira had access to those secret documents.

Teixeira was arrested last April. Faced with fears of a possible flight from the country, a judge ordered him into preventive detention until the judicial process was carried out. The lawyers’ request that the accused be handed over to his father for not having a criminal record was useless.

The American Justice wants to secure the case. He does not want a repeat of a story similar to that of Edward Snowden or Julian Assange.

With EFE and Reuters