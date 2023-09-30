Saturday, September 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US House approves measure to keep government open for 45 days

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in World
0
US House approves measure to keep government open for 45 days

Close


Close

Biden

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden.

The proposal now goes to a Senate vote.

The United States Lower House approved this Saturday a provisional measure to finance the federal government for 45 days and avoid the imminent closure of the Administration, which was going to occur at midnight.

The proposal was announced this morning by the president of the Lower House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, and finally obtained sufficient support from the chamber, both from Democratic and Republican congressmen, despite the reluctance of the most radical conservatives who are hindering its approval. of the country’s budget. The norm will now have to be approved by the Senate.

Developing…

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  Kansas votes on abortion rights after overturning Roe vs. Wade

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#House #approves #measure #government #open #days

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Milan.. “The awakening continues”

Milan.. “The awakening continues”

Recommended

No Result
View All Result