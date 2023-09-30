US House approves measure to keep government open for 45 days

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden.
The proposal now goes to a Senate vote.
The proposal now goes to a Senate vote.
The United States Lower House approved this Saturday a provisional measure to finance the federal government for 45 days and avoid the imminent closure of the Administration, which was going to occur at midnight.
The proposal was announced this morning by the president of the Lower House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, and finally obtained sufficient support from the chamber, both from Democratic and Republican congressmen, despite the reluctance of the most radical conservatives who are hindering its approval. of the country’s budget. The norm will now have to be approved by the Senate.
Developing…
