If you are requesting a visa for the first time and have heard that the process is complicated, you should know that the Embassy in the United States gave the keys to make failing in the process less likely.

In fact, Thousands of applicants are left halfway through the process because they do not have the necessary documents and do not know the processes, that is why the entity shared key details. We tell you.

According to the entity, when you get the visa for the first time, you must request two datesone in the Applicant Service Center (CAS) and another at the Embassy.

Al Cas must bring:

1. Valid passport not damaged.

2. Printed DS-160 form confirmation sheet (where the barcode appears).

3. A recent 5*5 cm photograph on a white background and in color.

On the other hand, to the Embassy you must bring:

1. Valid passport not damaged.

2. Recent photography

Note

If you are applying for a visa other than a tourist visa, bring all the documents that support the type of visa you want.

The Embassy recommends checking that you have all the papers to go to the appointment, that is the key to, in a certain way, not failing in the process.

Are you planning your visit to our Embassy and the CAS in Bogotá? We tell you everything you need to know to get to your appointments.

Where is the Applicant Service Center (CAS) and the Embassy in Bogotá?

If you have an appointment soon to obtain a visa, the United States Embassy in Bogotá also shared where the places are.

The CAS is located at Calle 26 # 92-32, Connecta Gold 4 building. The place is on the first floor on the western side.

On the other hand, the Embassy has two entrances, therefore, you should know that the one you must reach is located on Carrera 50 with Calle 24 Bis, on the southeast side.

How to get?

If you don't know where it is or you are from another city, you should know that the TransMilenio It will be the best ally to locate yourself.

To get to the CAS, the closest station is Portal El Dorado.

To get to the Embassy, ​​the closest station is Quinta Paredes.

However, you can go by private vehicle, taxi or Uber.

