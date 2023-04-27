US economy grows 1.1% in the first quarter, less than expected

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Inflation is a general increase in prices in an economy, that is, goods and services.
The figures indicate moderate growth after emerging from recession in the third quarter of 2022.
The United States economy grew 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, less than expected, according to the calculation of the Gross Domestic Product published this Thursday by the Government’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
In this way, the first economy in the world slowed down its growth after experiencing a GDP increase of 2.6% in the last quarter of 2022.
According to the BEA, growth in the first three months of 2023 reflects increased government and consumer spending, in addition to an increase in exports, among others.
Consumer spending was spurred by increases in both goods and services: In the case of goods, purchases of motor vehicles grew, while in services there was more spending related to food and health care .
