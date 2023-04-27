US economy grows 1.1% in the first quarter, less than expected

The United States economy grew 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, less than expected, according to the calculation of the Gross Domestic Product published this Thursday by the Government’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

In this way, the first economy in the world slowed down its growth after experiencing a GDP increase of 2.6% in the last quarter of 2022.

According to the BEA, growth in the first three months of 2023 reflects increased government and consumer spending, in addition to an increase in exports, among others.

Consumer spending was spurred by increases in both goods and services: In the case of goods, purchases of motor vehicles grew, while in services there was more spending related to food and health care .