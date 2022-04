How did you feel about this matter?

US President Joe Biden meets with organizations that support refugees in Poland.| Photo: FE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI

O United States President Joe Bidensaid this Wednesday (30) to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskywhich the US government will give the Ukrainian another US$ 500 million (R$ 2.37 billion) in aid, according to the White House announced.

The former Soviet republic will use this money to strengthen the economy and pay expenses related to public management, such as salaries and services, as US government communications director Kate Bedingfield explained at a press conference.

The White House representative recalled that the US has already guaranteed more than US$ 2 billion (R$ 9.49 billion) in aid to Ukraine since Biden came to power in January 2021.

According to the White House, the two presidents spoke by phone for about an hour, between 2:08 pm and 3:03 pm (GMT).

In the call, the two discussed allied US efforts to identify “additional capabilities” that could help the Ukrainian military.

In addition, the military aid that the Biden administration has already sent to Ukraine and how these weapons had a “critical effect” on the conflict, as detailed by the White House, was discussed.

On Twitter, Zelesnky posted that he spoke to Biden about military and humanitarian aid, as well as “a new package of tightened sanctions”, which he did not elaborate.