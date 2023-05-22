Bthe beginning would almost have been the end. While he was still studying fashion design, Nils Neubauer designed an overall as a term paper. The material: suit fabrics that he had received from the Berlin City Mission. The idea: to use discarded but well-preserved materials for something new. The reaction: doubts from his lecturer as to whether she could even rate this design. Upcycling, i.e. the upgrading of old materials, was not part of the curriculum at that time. And Neubauer wasn’t sure whether this degree, whether fashion design, was really the right thing for him.

That was five years ago. Today, the now 29-year-old receives guests in a light-flooded shop in Berlin’s Ostbahnhof. “Moot” is written in large letters above the entrance and on the clothing and accessories inside the store. The abbreviation for made out of trash is the program of the label, which Neubauer founded together with Michael Pfeifer in spring 2020 and which stands for T-shirts and dresses, bags and coats made of materials that used to be bed linen, woolen blankets, pillowcases or even seat belts. The friends who have become business partners advertise directly at the entrance to their shop with T-shirts made from jersey bed linen.

Upcycling is now on the schedule

Walk-in customers find their way here, as do convinced fans – and fashion students. Neubauer is particularly happy about their visit, he has also given lectures at his former university, where upcycling is now also on the schedule. “It’s great that something has changed, but I had to fight for it,” says Neubauer. When he describes himself as a pioneer, it doesn’t sound like a boast, but rather like an almost stunned statement. Probably also because the idea behind Moot is good, but not new.



Formerly a blanket: jacket by Moot

:



Image: company



Or as Michael Pfeifer puts it: “Upcycling is not rocket science, it’s been around for a long time.” But in contrast to most parts that are created using the upcycling process, the Moot individual pieces are not intended to be niche products, but to reach the masses in the long term . Pfeifer and Neubauer have already found strong partners for their project, such as the Thalia bookstore chain. She sells Moot tote bags – the material used to be used for cushion covers.







The shop, which the founders opened as part of a Deutsche Bahn start-up program at the end of 2021, also corresponds to the concept of mass-market upcycling: water pipes have been converted into clothes rails, bags and belts hang from site fences, and tightly tied bales of textile serve as seating . But the whole thing doesn’t have the usual patina chic of gloomy Berlin factory halls, which are often rented for fashion events, where garbage bags draped in robes are presented as upcycling, but seem more like cryptic art.

Here the lines are clear, the walls are light-colored, and explanations of the products, materials and their origins are omnipresent on the boards and walls.