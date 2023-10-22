Wilmar Roldan led the game Junior vs. Once Caldas in Barranquilla, from the 18th of the rented premises, but He forgot a detail that delayed the start of the engagement.

The judge had no major problems and carried out his job, but at the beginning of the match the unusual moment occurred.

(Yaser Asprilla, the Colombian jewel, scored a spectacular goal with Watford, video)(Video: the great goal of the ‘unknown’ Colombian with which he ‘humiliated’ Lionel Messi)

And the ball?

Despite all his experience, which even has him as a candidate to whistle the final of the 2023 Conmebol Libertadores Cup, Roldán had an unusual carelessness, for which he was a source of ridicule.

Roldán gave the opening whistle, but the game couldn’t start due to a small detail that was passed on to the referee: There was no ball!

Immediately, Carlos Bacca and Dayro Morenorenowned scorers for each team, approached the referee amidst smiles, to joke about his incredible carelessness.

(Bomb! Shakira reveals the ‘man of her life’: neither De la Rúa, nor Piqué, who is he?)