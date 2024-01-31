The Dimayor Disciplinary Committee It issued its sanctions bulletin this Wednesday, January 31, in which there was a particular punishment in the Colombian championship.

The Disciplinary Court imposed a million-dollar fine on Atlético Bucaramanga because of a dog that entered the field of the Alfonso López stadium, on date 2 of the championship against Millonarios.

to pay fine

According to the sanctions bulletin, “When the referee reported that the course of the match was stopped, as a throw-in play could not be resumed due to the presence of a dog on the field of play, “This Committee considered that there was merit for the initiation of an investigation into the offense.”it says in part of the text.

“At this point, it should be noted that clubs that operate as local clubs must guarantee that these interruptions do not take place in the process of professional football matches, particularly when special attention must be paid to ensuring that dogs do not enter the stadium. and particularly on the playing field,” he adds.

“Finally, this Committee reiterates its pronouncements contained in article 6 of Resolution No. 040 of 2019 and in article 5 of Resolution No. 043 of 2022, where when analyzing circumstances similar to the one that is the subject of this sanction, and in which it was indicated that this type of episodes are not welcome as they are not presentable or acceptable, since they affect the image and seriousness of the official competitions organized by DIMAYOR.”

For these reasons stated by the Committee, the punishment for Bucaramanga is “six million five hundred thousand pesos ($6,500,000) for incurring the infraction described in literal d) of article 78 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 2nd date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2024 League, against Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA”.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

