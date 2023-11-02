In the best leagues in the world, Soccer players must follow a strict diet to be able to develop their best performance on the field of play, One of the best-known cases is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who takes care of every detail of his diet and has a personal chef to eat healthy. However, there are several players who go over that on a tangent.

World stars like Ronaldo Nazario or Eden Hazard They have been part of the select group of players, who despite taking care of themselves, can demonstrate their best level.

But they are not all, the extra kilos are noticeable in the athletes and the shirt does not deceive the technicians and fans. This is the case you are living Tanguy Ndombele at Galatasaray in Türkiye.

What an idiot Ndombele, he had enough level to be an elite player at Tottenham but the only thing he showed was that shitty attitudepic.twitter.com/mWkcyU3eQ9 — Spurs Arg🧉🐓 (@SpursArg1) October 31, 2023

The player, who is at the Ottoman club on loan from Tottenham in England, is not living his best moment and The extra kilos are weighing on him on a football and personal level.

According to Turkish media, the 26-year-old player He has not been able to lose weight below 82 kilograms with which he landed in Istanbul and he is not doing anything on his part to reach 75 kilos, his ideal weight, according to the Galatasaray technical staff.

The most incredible thing about the case is that it was learned that the technician Okan Buruk He is quite upset with the attitude of the Frenchman, who has spent more minutes on the bench than on the field of play.

In the last hours, the media Photosby revealed that The coach got tired of Ndombele and kicked him out of Galatasaray training for a foul against the club and his teammates.

After the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, it was learned that the Colombian’s teammate Dávinson Sánchez He was barricaded in his room and was found with an extensive menu of hamburgers, fries and soda.

Upon finding this scene, Okan Buruk met with the footballer and assured him that He would not play or train at the club again until he lost the extra kilos. that he has and returned to his physical condition.

The present is not good for Ndombele, who went from being one of the most expensive players in the history of Tottenham, to being a footballer without hunger for glory and little known in international football for his performance.

