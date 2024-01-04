Thursday, January 4, 2024, 09:13



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Final stretch for the Children's Lottery. The little ones from San Ildefonso will take out their uniforms in less than 48 hours with a single objective: to spread happiness. A goal shared with their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East, who are already entering the last leg of their extensive journey loaded with gifts. If you still don't have any tickets, LA VERDAD makes the process easier for you with a Lotería del Niño number locator to find out which administration your favorite combination is in.

Calendars mark January 6 in red for various reasons: it is a day of gifts, being with family and seeing this traditional event. A game that for many symbolizes the value of second chances, since it is popularly conceived as the younger sister of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. The nickname was not coined because it was held previously, but because of the amounts awarded to its winners, which are substantially higher than this second raffle.

When does ticket sales close?



In these last hours, the capacity of some administrations is full at times due to the coming and going of the lucky ones on December 22, who come to claim their award, and the ticket buyers for this Saturday. Therefore, it is recommended not to rush the maximum deadline and go as soon as possible for that tenth that could attract fortune with one of the large Children's Lottery prizes.

However, the official 'online' windows and channels will display the numbers still available up to two hours before the start of the event, that is, on January 6 at 10:00 am. From then on, the die is cast: the tickets will no longer decorate the counters and will be returned by the lotteries.

The San Ildefonso students will go on stage at 12 noon and for approximately thirty minutes they will sing the award-winning combinations of this edition. The total loot to be distributed is 700 million euros, which will be distributed among the nearly 19 million tenths that will obtain some type of prize. The gold of this raffle is worth 200,000 euros per ticket, the silver grants 75,000 euros to the holders of the five winning figures and the third prize gives away 25,000 euros per ticket.

Added to this podium are others that will also brighten your pocket, such as withdrawals of two, three and four figures, refunds or approximations. A wide repertoire that will leave you luckier than in the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. After the appointment, at LA VERDAD you will be able to check the tenths of the Children's Lottery to find out if this year fortune has knocked on the door.