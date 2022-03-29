Beam Games and Humble Games have announced the PS5 and PS4 versions Of Unpacking, the simulator halfway between a puzzle and the decoration of the house that has been a great success on PC and Nintendo Switch. At the moment, however, a precise exit period has not yet been indicated.

The announcement was accompanied by an official trailer for the PlayStation versions which, if you still don’t know the title, offers an overview of the gameplay of Unpacked. Our goal is to take part in eight different removals, taking out of the boxes clothes, furnishing objects and so on, to be placed manually in the rooms, thus also obtaining clues about the lives of the tenants of the various homes.

For the occasion it was also announced a physical edition Unpacked for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch at a price of $ 39.99 and made by Limited Run Games, with pre-orders available right now to this address.

If you want to know more about Unpacking we recommend you read our review, in which we wrote:

“Unpacking is one of those games that doesn’t want to overdo it. In its own small way, it is able to fascinate, offering an experience that smacks of “already seen”, yet peculiar enough to find its own distinctive path. It is not one of those revolutionary independent titles, capable of giving a moral slap to the industry, but it remains an excellent product, made with dedication and, above all, awareness of the language chosen to convey a simple story, with which anyone can identify, at least in part.“