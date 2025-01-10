The president of the UNO Logistics employer association, Francisco Arandahas traveled to Valencia to hold his first institutional meeting of the year with the Minister of Environment, Infrastructure and Territory of the Generalitat Valenciana, Vicente Martínez; and with the general director of Transport and Logistics, Manuel Rios. The objective has been to convey to the regional Government the challenges faced by the logistics sector in the Community; as well as the lines of work necessary to resume as soon as possible the great logistics activity that existed in the region before DANA.

In this sense, Aranda has called for the need to implement a plan to urgently free up logistical land, since “many companies in the sector are already looking for new locations for their facilities, with the aim of establishing themselves in areas that are not likely to suffer again.” floods. The free land that currently exists is very scarce, which raises the price unaffordably.

On the other hand, the representative of the logistics sector has expressed his concern about “the situation in which the polygons attached to the affected areas are located, which continue to have impassable areas with mud and dirt.” Likewise, it has continued Aranda“it is necessary to improve access to industrial zones, with the aim of avoiding the queues that form every day at the entrance and exit of the industrial estates.”

The business leader maintains: “We understand that the priority, logically, is people and homes, but we must also move forward with companies because without business activity there is no life in the municipalities either.









The president of the logistics association has confirmed to the Minister and the General Director the willingness of the sector to continue collaborating so that the business activity existing before the catastrophe is resumed as soon as possible and, subsequently, to continue working so that the logistics sector of the region is a great concerning and one of the main levers for generating wealth and employment. At the same time, he also wanted to highlight “the great work that the sector has done, which has guaranteed supply at all times and contributed with its generous and tireless support to the improvement of the affected areas.”