Wednesday, July 19, 2023
university vs. Corinthians ended with a fight and scandal in the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in Sports
university vs. Corinthians ended with a fight and scandal in the Copa Sudamericana

university vs. corinthians

university vs. Corinthians and Wilmar Roldán

Photo:

Efe and Staff Images/Conmebol

university vs. Corinthians and Wilmar Roldan

The central judge, the Colombian Wílmar Roldán, had to expel five players after the brawl.

Corinthians’ qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, after beating Universitario de Deportes 1-2 in Lima, was marred by a brawl that occurred at the end of the matchplayed at the Monumental stadium.

The two teams ended up with nine players, after the central referee of the match, the Colombian Wílmar Roldán, sent off Horacio Calcaterra and Matías di Benedetto, from the local team, and Ryan Gustavo and Matheus Araújo, from the visitor.

Universitario defender Piero Guzmán also saw the red card, as a result of the fight that occurred at the end of the game.

The origin of the brawl between Universitario and Corinthians

The fight began after Ryan Gustavo scored the goal that put Corinthians ahead, at minute 90+2. It was his first as much of him as a professional.

university vs. corinthians

Ryan Gustavo took off his shirt and tossed it up in the air to celebrate the goal. When Roldán was going to admonish him, several Universitario players, including Di Benedetto, attacked the Brazilian.

The Police entered the field to try to separate them and the visiting players had to take refuge in the substitute bench, because the local fans began to throw objects onto the field.

After waiting more than 10 minutes and reviewing the VAR images, Roldán decided to send off the five players and resume the match.

