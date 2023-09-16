Unity had to close two of its offices and cancel a planned meeting with employees after receiving a death threat. As reported by Bloomberg, the software development company has closed its buildings in Austin, Texas, and San Francisco, California, following what was reported as a “credible death threat.”

“Today we have been informed of a possible threat towards some of our offices,” says a statement from Unity. “We have taken immediate and proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees, which is our top priority. “We are closing our offices today and tomorrow, which could be possible targets of this threat, and we are cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation.”

According to a later report by Polygon, San Francisco Police were informed that “an employee made a threat toward his employer using social media.”

Unity has faced heavy criticism from developers after announcing plans to charge them every time a game using its engine is installed Unity.

Starting in January 2024, the new Execution Fee of Unity will apply to games that meet a minimum revenue threshold and have reached a minimum install count over their lifetime. The announcement sparked outrage among some members of the development community, who claimed that the new fee structure was ill-conceived, unfavorable to game creators, and open to abuse.

The developers questioned why Unity had decided to introduce fees that could penalize them for putting their game on a deep sale or deciding to include it in a charity bundle or subscription service like Xbox Game Pass.

Unity He subsequently attempted to clarify the terms of his plans and address some of these concerns, but has not indicated that he intends to backtrack on them.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Yes, it seems to me that the rates that Unity wants to impose are crazy that greatly harm developers, but this was not the solution friends.