United States | Prosecutors: Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee to Mexico shortly after her conviction

In the document, prosecutors say Holmes has not offered credible evidence that he might still try to flee the country.

US prosecutors according to the founder of the blood testing company Theranos, which collapsed from a Silicon Valley pet to a disgrace Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee the country shortly after being convicted of four counts of fraud.

The news channel has reported on the matter CNN and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Intentions to escape came before the court in the filed documents, according to which Holmes had bought a one-way flight to Mexico in January of last year.

Holmes the alleged escape attempt came to the attention of the authorities on January 23, 2022. The flight was scheduled to depart just three days after this, on January 26.

“Only when the government took up this unauthorized flight [Holmesin] with the defense, the trip was canceled,” prosecutors say.

In the documents filed on Thursday, it is said that Holmes’ spouse also bought a one-way ticket to Mexico.

According to prosecutors, Holmes is expected to emphasize in his answer that he did not leave the country after all

“But it’s hard to know for sure what he would have done if the government hadn’t intervened,” prosecutors say.

Both CNN and the BBC have asked Holmes’ lawyer for comment regarding the fugitive claims.

Holmes raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and a huge fortune for his company Theranos, which markets pioneering blood testing technology, but it was eventually revealed to be a scam.

A year ago in January, Holmes was found guilty of fraud. However, the sentence was postponed several times, and he finally received a prison sentence of more than 11 years in November. Because Holmes is expecting a child, she was ordered to report to prison only this spring in late April.

Holmes himself has denied the charges and appealed the decision. He has also asked the judge to let him live in freedom beyond April while his appeal is heard in federal court. The appeals process can take up to a year.

His lawyers say Holmes is also about to raise significant issues that could warrant a new trial.

Prosecutors instead, they want Holmes to surrender as planned in April.

“The time has come for Elizabeth Holmes to answer for the crimes she committed nearly a decade ago,” prosecutors say.

“There are not two legal systems – one for the rich and one for the poor.”

A judge is scheduled to hear Holmes’ request to delay the prison sentence around mid-March.