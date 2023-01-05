Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States: Lower House fails for the ninth time in election of president

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World
0


close

kevin mccarthy

Kevin McCarthy.

Kevin McCarthy.

The hitherto favourite, Republican Kevin McCarthy, once again received less support from his party.

See also  Palermo, rigged races in Healthcare for 700 million euros. Ten suspects

The US House of Representatives remains without a president after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed, for the ninth time in a row, to break the opposition of his 20 wayward peers, who split the vote between two alternative candidates.

The hitherto favorite once again received less support from his party than he needs to achieve the presidency of the Lower House, whose activity will continue to stop until the congressmen manage to reach an agreement.

(Developing)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Dubai Police uses "entomology" to determine the time of death of an unknown body

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#United #States #House #fails #ninth #time #election #president

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

After the death of Benedict: The successful experiment of the two popes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.