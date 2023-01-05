United States: Lower House fails for the ninth time in election of president

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Kevin McCarthy.
Kevin McCarthy.
The hitherto favourite, Republican Kevin McCarthy, once again received less support from his party.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 5, 2023, 04:48 PM
The US House of Representatives remains without a president after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed, for the ninth time in a row, to break the opposition of his 20 wayward peers, who split the vote between two alternative candidates.
The hitherto favorite once again received less support from his party than he needs to achieve the presidency of the Lower House, whose activity will continue to stop until the congressmen manage to reach an agreement.
(Developing)
January 5, 2023, 04:48 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #States #House #fails #ninth #time #election #president
Leave a Reply