United States | Florida's Supreme Court allowed abortion rights to be limited to six weeks

In a separate ruling, the court allowed a vote on an amendment to the state constitution that would protect abortion rights.

of Florida with its decision on Monday, the state supreme court has given the green light to limit the right to abortion up to the sixth week of pregnancy. The state currently allows abortions up to the 15th week of pregnancy.

According to the court, the privacy protection provided by the state constitution does not apply to abortions. However, in a separate decision, the court allowed the constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion to be voted on in November. If approved, the amendment would remove the six-week time limit now allowed.

Abortion rights are expected to be one of the core issues of the presidential and other elections in November.

Six the one-week restriction is scheduled to take effect on May Day and it allows exceptions in cases of rape and incest, for example. However, many of the carriers are not necessarily even aware of their pregnancy in the sixth week. of The Washington Post by the strict restriction affects tens of thousands of people.

“Today's decision clearly shows what is at stake in the elections. Florida voters understand that supporting the Fourth Amendment in November is our last line of defense,” said Florida Democratic Party Chairman Nikki Fried For the Washington Post.

Florida's restriction also has effects outside the state, as it means that in the southeastern part of the United States, the campaign manager of the non-governmental organization Floridians Protecting Freedom By Lauren Brenzel according to there are no resources to accept the number of patients. The organization collected more than one and a half million signatures to add the constitutional amendment to the ballot. The increase requires 60 percent support in November.

“This new extreme abortion ban – which Donald Trump was enabling — meaning a ban in the entire southeastern United States,” the president Joe Biden the campaign group said in a statement after the decision.

Democrats hope that the court ruling against the ban and approval for the amendment to vote will increase the number of people who support the party and turnout in the traditionally Republican state.

Although the amendment to the constitution would be approved in November, says the University of California professor by Mary Ziegler to be involved in court proceedings again.

The background to this is the humanity of unborn children mentioned in the court's decision and the rights it brings with it, which may be in conflict with the right to abortion. According to him, the state supreme court can possibly limit the right to abortion in the future as well.

Opponents of abortion were ecstatic about the court's decision.

“I'm overwhelmed because I've spent my whole life for this moment,” president of Liberty Counsel Action John Stemberger said.

A total of 21 states have enacted some form of abortion restrictions or even outright bans since the US Supreme Court struck down broad abortion rights in 2022.