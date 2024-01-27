During this Saturday morning, the United States Embassy in Colombia and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) They reported that they were victims of cybercriminals who hacked their social networks.

(We recommend you read: JEP denied the guarantee of non-extradition to exFarc linked to coca shipments).

In the statement shared by the embassy it is read that the USAID Facebook account, administered by the United States government, meter was hacked into a “security breach.”

“Our team has identified unauthorized access, resulting in a potential risk”, commented the embassy.

In that same statement, the US government in Colombia recommends ignoring any message that is published on the Embassy Facebook account.

“We urge all Facebook users and the general public to exercise caution and ignore any posts or links that originate from the compromised USAID Facebook account“warned the Embassy.

(Also: Alias ​​Harry Potter pleads guilty to kidnapping US military personnel in Bogotá).

Finally, they assured that a technical team is working to restore the security of the accounts and investigate the extent of the hack.

⚠️ Attention: The USAID Colombia account on Facebook has been impersonated. Please ignore any messages or posts from that account until the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/Idy7DTOv1g — US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) January 27, 2024

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

