The US National Team completed its first step, qualifying undefeated for the second round of the World Cup, after defeating the Jordanian quintet 110-62. On the other hand, on August 30 the elimination of the Venezuelan National Team was consummated, after to fall against the representation of Georgia with a score of 70 – 59.

Anthony Edwardsshooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, led the United States team in their 110-62 victory over Jordan by scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds during the game.

Taking advantage of the advantage in their squad, due to the technical quality of their players, the United States started the game strong, scoring an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of play.

The efforts of the Jordanian players were in vain given the depth and explosiveness of the young US team, which continued its scoring rhythm until closing the quarter with a 31-12 run.

Jordan was able to be more competitive in the second quarter thanks to the defensive and offensive work of Rondae Hollis Jeffersonplayer who went through the NBA, who was able to score nine of his 20 points in the period that ended with a result of 31 – 21.

In the following quarters, Jordan kept the United States under 30 points (25 – 16 the third and 23 – 13 the fourth), but they did not consolidate a timely offensive to get closer on the scoreboard.

In addition to Edwards’ work, the United States dominated every offensive aspect of the game by recording 56.9% on 2-point shots and 34.5% from the 6.75 line. On the other hand, those led by Steve Kerr they had a wide command of the boards with 56 rebounds, 17 of them offensive, for 34 captures of the Jordanians.

With this result, the American quintet fulfilled what was expected and dominated the first round. Now, in the second phase, they will face two rivals with greater capacity, such as Lithuania, which has the New Orleans Pelicans center among its ranks, Jonas Valanciunas; and Montenegro, which has on its squad Nikola VucevicChicago Bulls player in the NBA.

In another match of this group, Greece beat New Zealand 83-74. by the greeks, Ioannis Papapetrou He was the best offensively, posting 27 points in the match, which served to take the Europeans to the second round.

Georgia finished sinking the illusion of Venezuela

With remote possibilities of advancing to the round of the best 16, the Venezuelan National Team faced Georgia in their last match of the group stage.

The Europeans, protected by a second quarter that ended 18 – 4 in their favor, took the victory against the South Americans with a score of 70 – 59, supported by the attack of the power forward Tornike Shengelia, who added 25 points in the commitment.

For Venezuela, who will play the qualifying round for places 17 – 32, the best was Nestor Colmenares with 16 units.

For this group, the Selection of Slovenia closed their first phase perfectly by defeating Cape Verde with a score of 92 – 77. For the Slovenes, Luka Doncic he touched the double-double by getting 19 points, distributing nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

Other results of the closing of the group stage

Group B : South Sudan 83 – 115 Serbian

Chinese 89 – 107 Puerto Rico

Group H: Ivory Coast 77 – 89 Brazil

Iran 65 – 85 Spain

Source: FIBA