United States | Congress passed a package of legislation meant to avoid a federal shutdown

The legal package still requires the president's signature.

of the United States Congress has passed a package of legislation meant to avoid a federal shutdown for the time being. The decision extends federal funding until at least the beginning of March.

News channel CBS News according to the House of Representatives voted in favor of the legislative package on Thursday by votes of 314-108, while the Senate had given its approval to the package earlier in the day by votes of 77-18.

The deadline for the approval of the legal package is midnight on the night before Saturday.

