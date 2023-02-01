United States | A legless black man was shot by police in Los Angeles

Videos taken by passers-by show that the man suspected of stabbing ran away from the police on his legs before being shot.

Washington

New the uproar over police violence against blacks speaks in the United States, even when beaten to death by a group Tire Nichols29, only was buried on Wednesday in Memphis. Five police officers are accused of his murder.

Last Thursday in Los Angeles, the police shot a person in a wheelchair Anthony Lowe, 36, who had both legs amputated from the thigh down. Videos shot by passers-by that have gone viral in recent days show Lowe running away from police on foot before they shot him on the sidewalk.

Among other things, the news channel reports on the matter CNN and news agency AFP.

Two police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city of Huntington Park in the Los Angeles metropolitan area in which the suspect was in a wheelchair. The police found Lowe, who was sitting in his wheelchair, in possession of a long knife, with which he threatened to throw them, according to the police.

The videos of the situation, which do not show the chain of events in full, show Lowe holding a shiny object, apparently a knife, but he does not appear to be approaching the police with it – on the contrary.

Before After shooting Lowe, the police tried unsuccessfully to subdue him with two tasers. The policemen fired a dozen shots. According to the investigation, Lowe was hit in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lowe’s family told the Los Angeles Times newspaper that he had mental health issues.

The police officers in the case have been placed on paid leave for the duration of the investigation, reports CNN.

