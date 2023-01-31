Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.- TheUnited Arab Emirates is it so building one of the largest solar power plants in the world It will come into operation in the coming months.

According to AFP, the plant, located in the desertwas introduced as “the largest solar power plant at a single location around the world.

The French energy company EDF Renouvelables, a partner in the project, announced on Tuesday the importance of the creation of the Al Dhafra plant.

He stressed that alreadybegan producing its first kilowatt-hoursat the end of last year and should be in service before the summer” borea.

It should be noted that the plant is located in the desert, about 35 kilometers south of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Photovoltaic panels will be installed in a total area of ​​20 square kilometers, they will have a power of 2.1 gigawatts (GW).

Which are Enough to provide decarbonized energy to 160,000 homes; for which reason it is considered “the largest solar power plant in a single location in the world”.

Said project belongs mainly to Emirati state companies TAQA and Masdar; who have 60% ownership.

While the Chinese consortium Jinko Power Technologie and the French EDF share the remaining 40%.

This Gulf country – one of the world’s largest oil exporters – is going to host a UN climate conference at the end of November, which has already caused controversy.

The president of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, has been appointed as president of COP28 and takes every opportunity he has to highlight the importance of hydrocarbons for the world economy.

(With information from AFP)