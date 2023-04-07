The international force, which is deployed in the south of the country to separate Israel and Lebanon after several conflicts, announced that the Israeli army had informed it of its intention to respond to the missiles fired from southern Lebanon, before explosions sounded in the vicinity of Tire.
She explained that “both sides said they did not want war.”
UNIFIL described the current situation as “extremely dangerous” and urged both sides to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.”
UNIFIL statement
- He said Press Statement On the artillery response to the rocket fire: “Early this morning, the Israeli army informed UNIFIL that it would start the artillery response to yesterday’s rocket fire..“
- He continued: “Immediately after that, UNIFIL personnel heard explosions in the vicinity of Tyre.“
- The statement added that the head of the UNIFIL mission and its Commander-in-Chief, Major General Aroldo Lazzaro, are in contact with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, indicating that our communication and coordination mechanisms are fully engaged in order to calm the situation. .
- The statement pointed out that the measures taken during the past day are dangerous and warn of a dangerous escalation.
- The statement concluded by saying, “We urge all parties to cease all acts of escalation across the Blue Line now.”
-
#UNIFIL #situation #dangerous #Lebanon #Israel #war
Leave a Reply