The international force, which is deployed in the south of the country to separate Israel and Lebanon after several conflicts, announced that the Israeli army had informed it of its intention to respond to the missiles fired from southern Lebanon, before explosions sounded in the vicinity of Tire.

She explained that “both sides said they did not want war.”

UNIFIL described the current situation as “extremely dangerous” and urged both sides to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.”

UNIFIL statement