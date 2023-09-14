During Nintendo Direct this afternoon ATLUS And Vanillaware have revealed the fantasy-style strategic RPG Unicorn Overlord. The title will be available worldwide next March 8, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the Standard Edition, the software house will also release one Limited edition Collector’s Edition which will contain a copy of the game, a 132-page artbook, the soundtrack CDs and a card game that will include tokens and indicators, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Unicorn Overlord, below which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

ATLUS and Vanillaware announce Unicorn Overlord™ A new tactical fantasy RPG will be released on March 8, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series Milan, 14 September 2023: Today, Atlus and Vanillaware announced their new tactical fantasy RPG Unicorn Overlord, which will be released on March 8, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S. Watch the launch trailer for Unicorn Overlord here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QiVQkTkxGU From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim™, Dragon’s Crown™, And Odin Sphere™, Unicorn Overlord shines at combining open world exploration with an innovative battle system in Vanillaware’s iconic style. Traverse a vibrant world, create a massive army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and rise to fame across five nations in this unique, epic fantasy experience! In addition to the standard edition, *a collector’s edition of Unicorn Overlord will include a physical copy of Unicorn Overlorda Premium edition box, CD with the Soundtrack (two discs containing 10 tracks each), a 132-page artbook and an original card game including 239 cards, tokens and markers. The Collector’s Edition will also include the Atlus Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown And 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. add Unicorn Overlord to your wishlist on My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. More pre-order and wishlist information is coming soon. For more information on Unicorn Overlordvisit https://unicornoverlord.atlus.com. *Collector’s Edition available in limited quantities.

Source: ATLUS, Vanillaware