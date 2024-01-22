Abdullah Abu Deif (Rafah)

The spokeswoman for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Tess Ingram, stressed the great role played by the Emirati field hospital in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, pointing out that it contributed to saving the lives of thousands of women and children.

The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital provides its treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and support the health system in the Gaza Strip that faces exceptional, critical circumstances.

Ingram explained, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, following a field visit she conducted to the Emirati field hospital, that the hospital provides its services to the vast majority of pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, after the almost complete collapse of the health system, in various parts of the Gaza Strip, as a result of the military escalation over more than From 100 days.

She added: “The Emirati field hospital plays a major role, especially with the large number of pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, who need urgent medical care, and at least a birth using anesthesia, instead of giving birth without any medical means that preserve the lives of the mother and the newborn.”

An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the “gallant knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip.

The residents of the Gaza Strip are facing extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, more than 100 days after the start of the war, which claimed the lives of thousands, injured tens of thousands, and caused the displacement of most of the residents of the Strip.

The Emirati field hospital in the city of Rafah is the only remaining one capable of providing appropriate medical services to pregnant women, whose number reaches approximately 50,000 women, who face life-threatening risks, in light of the decrease in medical tools and anesthetics and the almost complete collapse of the health system.

The UNICEF spokeswoman indicated that the role of the field hospital, especially maternity services, is extremely important, especially since women and children are the most affected by the military escalation in the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October.

Ingram stressed that the Emirati hospital contributes significantly to saving thousands of women who are at risk of death, noting that about 20,000 children have been born in light of the military escalation since the start of the war.

Ingram's visit to the Gaza Strip came in light of the deteriorating health conditions and the almost complete collapse of the health system, while the city of Rafah on the border with Egypt suffers from population overcrowding greater than its capacity and the capacity of the hospitals in it, in addition to a severe shortage of medicines and the exit of many UNRWA headquarters from service. .

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology. As well as supporting medical services.

The UN spokeswoman considered that approximately every 10 minutes a child is born in the Gaza Strip and finds himself in tragic circumstances, stressing the need to reach a humanitarian truce through which medicines and medical supplies can be provided, warning that a large number of women are at risk of miscarriage as a result of the same crisis.

The UNICEF spokeswoman highlighted that women, pregnant and lactating women live in inhumane conditions, in temporary shelters and drink unsafe water, in addition to suffering from malnutrition, which clearly affects their psychological and physical health.