The young 16-year-old girl who was beaten because she was not wearing her veil correctly has been declared brain dead. The whole world has mobilized to demand justice for Armita Garawand

Unfortunately the doctors could not help but declare the brain death of Armita Garawand. The young 16-year-old had been attacked by a moral police officer in Iran. According to the officer she was wearing the veil badly and for this they had beaten her. The injuries sustained immediately appeared very serious. The doctors didn’t have much hope of being able to save her.

His body still lives, but his Brain has now been declared dead. At the beginning of October, the 16-year-old Iranian girl was allegedly beaten by the Iranian moral police because she was not wearing the Islamic veil correctly.

After the attack, the young woman was rescued. Since then she has been hospitalized at the Fajr hospital in Tehran. He would now be in an irreversible coma. Local sources say that the Iranian authorities are doing everything to keep her alive and avoid protests from the population, as happened after the death of Mahsa Amini.

There is a video circulating online in which a woman can be seen, who claims to be an official of the Iranian moral police, who “brags” about killing her. She deserved it, because she wore the Islamic veil badly.

The human rights NGO Hengaw reported the attack. The state media, however, supports another version. The 16-year-old reportedly had a drop in blood pressure that caused her to hit the side of the train carriage. Her parents also confirm this version, perhaps out of fear of the regime.

Local media say that Armita Garawand has had a drop in blood pressure, some NGOs report otherwise

The family couldn’t even see the 16-year-old. Her mother was prevented from entering the hospital. She protested and the police took her into custody.

The Tehran regime appears to be continuing to keep it alive only to avoid new street protests. Also denying that the moral police intervened to punish her. Even though the video with the official Masih Alinejad admitting the attack continues to travel around the world.