Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez released his tongue. This Monday, the Antioquia coach of Junior de Barranquilla dispatched about the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero from the shark team and took the opportunity to leave more than one sentence on the table.

In the middle of his presentation to the media, “Bolillo” took all eyes for his statements about the future of the Barranquillero team, after a semester in which the successes in the Caribbean were missed. However, in the middle of his speech, Gómez made an analogy that has been strongly criticized.

this then spoke of “a nun and a priest” with sexual overtones in the midst of what, he believed, was an ode to perseverance.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez: criticized for his “analogy” in bad taste

Hernán Darío Bolillo Gómez.

“You have to persevere”was Gómez’s message that preceded the analogy that has been harshly criticized.

Then, Gómez gave way to his story: “Once a priest went with a nun in a taxi, and the priest ‘sent his hand’ to the nun’s leg and the nun removed her hand from the leg, and the priest came back and put his hand on her and gave it to her.” I was removing it again… When the priest got to his place, the nun told him: ‘Verse 5 or 32 of the Bible’ And the drunken priest got out of the car to see what that verse meant and said: ‘Perseverance‘ (sic).

“We are going to persevere, let’s not stop fighting,” said “Bolillo” while some present laughed.

However, minutes later, the video of what happened has unleashed an infinity of critics against the DT.

Netizens argue that what was said was “disrespectful” and an “out of place” comment.

The moment of Junior from Barranquilla

In the team led by ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, all eyes are focused on the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero. The DT denied this Monday that they had had a fight, as a sector of the sports press said.

