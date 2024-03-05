Days before the visit of former president and candidate Donald Trump, United States Border Patrol agents They arrested a undocumented immigrant of Colombian nationality in Eagle Pass, Texas, for a “positive coincidence” with the terrorist watch list.

The situation on the border, where the resources that were expected to arrive in February were finally suspended by the Senate, is increasingly critical for the US government, which, instead of increasing patrols in the face of the influx of immigrants, had to reduce the costs.

Thousands of illegal immigrants try to take advantage of this situation daily. In this context, Carlos Obed Yepez-Bedoya, 40, had problems. While trying to enter the border with Texas, the Colombian citizen was arrested in the first instance by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The Border Patrol arrested fifty-nine people included on the list between October 2023 and January of this year.

He was subsequently reported to Border Patrol agents, who They marked him as a “group member”, which means that is associated with a terrorist organization, although they did not specify which one it belongs to. Likewise, as noted The New York Postthe arrest was part of Operation Lone Star, through which Texas sends the national guard and local police to the border to increase security.

The statement released by the Border Patrol indicates that Yepez-Bedoya is going to be prosecuted for attempting to enter the country illegally, at the same time that the procedures are being carried out for deportation to Colombia.

Overview of Border Patrol arrests in the United States

As the number of people attempting to cross the border illegally increases, so does exponential growth the number of names on the terrorism watch list.

According to the figures shared by the aforementioned media, the Border Patrol carried out fifty-nine arrests of people on terrorism watch list between the months of October 2023 and January of this year. The figures include both the southern border and the northern zone.