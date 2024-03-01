In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, “The Gallant Knight 3” carried out a landing of humanitarian aid to relieve the displaced in the Gaza Strip as part of the “Birds of Charity” campaign.

Yesterday, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to drop humanitarian and relief aid using UAE Air Force aircraft and Egyptian Air Force aircraft over the northern Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers as a result of the war and to help them overcome the difficult circumstances. which they are going through.

The “Birds of Good” operation, which will continue for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza. The operation also comes within the framework of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances they face.