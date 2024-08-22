Under the Amalfi Sun: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, Sotto il sole di Amalfi will be broadcast, a 2022 film directed by Martina Pastori, sequel to Sotto il sole di Riccione. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Vincenzo, Camilla, Furio, Irene and Lucio decide to spend their holidays in Amalfi. A year after their meeting in Riccione, the love of Vincenzo and Camilla, waiting to move in together, must deal with the consequences of their long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, Furio is looking for love, and Nathalie, Camilla’s roommate, has a secret that torments her

Under the Amalfi Sun: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Under the Amalfi Sun, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lorenzo Zurzolo: Vincenzo

Ludovica Martino: Camilla

Isabella Ferrari: Irene

Luca Ward: Lucio

Davide Calgaro: Furio

Kyshan Wilson:Nathalie

Nicolas Maupas: Hans

Elena Funari: Rebecca

Marit Nissen: Brigitte

Raz Degan: David

Andrea Occhipinti: Roberto

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sotto il sole di Amalfi live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 22 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.