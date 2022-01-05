The film of Uncharted is in progress since 2008, but the star of the film coming to theaters next month, Tom Holland, had never played any titles before 2016.

During the event CES 2022 from Sony, which took place last night, Tom Holland took the stage and talked about the discovery of the acclaimed series of Naughty Dog while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film dedicated to Spider-Man.

The actors they were rumored to be playing Nathan Drake in the film by Uncharted they were varied, given the long period of production of the film, and among them stood out Nathan Fillion, an absolute fan favorite. When the film of Uncharted was first announced, in 2008, Tom Holland only had 12 years and it was a far cry from the global success he had after playing Spider-Man.

Speaking on stage with Tom Rothman, CEO and president of Sony Pictures’ film division, the now 25-year-old Holland talked about how he found out Uncharted for the first time.

I didn’t know anything about the games until I started making Spider-Man: Homecoming. One of the luxuries of being able to make this movie is that it was made by Sony, and one of the luxuries of working for Sony is the PlayStation. So on the set it was possible to find the best TVs and the latest model of PlayStation, and one of the games they gave me was Uncharted.

Tom Holland later stated that during the breaks and his free time on the set, he was playing Uncharted together with his best friend.

As soon as we started, we couldn’t stop. I remember they were trying to drag us out of my trailer, and I was thinking ‘No, no, no, right now we’re about to complete a mission.’

Tom Holland’s love of video games turned into a dialogue with Rothman about the possibility of making one film adaptation. Since Holland is much more profitable than the Nathan Drake we are used to, it was decided to realize a prequel to the games in which Drake is still very young and beardless, wearing the same clothes he would have worn even at 40.

Recall that, a few hours ago, on the same day today, Wednesday 5 January 2022, an exclusive clip was released showing Tom Holland in the role of Drake, in the upcoming film.

On December 23 the new trailer for the film was presented by Sony, arriving in cinemas on next 8 February.