He UN Security Council plans to vote this Tuesday, February 20, on a new text that demands an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza, a resolution threatened by a new veto from the United States, the third since the start of the war between its ally Israel and Hamas.

The draft resolution prepared by Algeria, “demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties” and opposes the “forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population.”

The new text comes at a time when Israel called for an evacuation of civilians prior to a ground offensive in Rafah, where 1.4 million people are crowded in the southern Gaza Strip. And asks for the release of all the hostages.

The vote is scheduled for 10:00 am Like previous texts rejected by Israel and the United States, it does not condemn the unprecedented attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7, which caused the death of more than 1,200, most of them civilians.

In retaliation, Israel launched an offensive that has left more than 29,000 dead in Gaza, the vast majority civilians, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.

Fire caused by Israeli bombings east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

This weekend, The United States warned that the Algerian text was not acceptable and threatened to veto it. “We do not believe that this Council product will improve the situation on the ground (…) so, if this resolution is put to a vote, it will not be approved,” Robert Wood, deputy US ambassador to the UN, reiterated on Monday. .

The United States believes that This resolution would jeopardize the delicate diplomatic negotiations to obtain a truce that includes a new release of hostages.

In this context, they have circulated an alternative draft resolution, seen by AFP on Monday. Although until now they had systematically opposed the use of the term “ceasefire”, vetoing two texts in October and December, His version supports a ceasefire, but not an immediate one.

Echoing recent statements by US President Joe Biden, the text refers to a “temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as feasible” and on the basis of a “formula” that includes the release of all hostages.

United Nations Security Council votes resolutions on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The US draft also expresses concern about Rafah, warning that “a major ground offensive” should not occur under the “current circumstances,” as it would “result in new damage to the civilian population and new displacement.”

“We have no plans to rush to vote on our text,” said a senior US official on Monday, who said he had no “deadline.” “As it stands, it cannot be approved,” commented a diplomatic source, citing several “problems” related in particular to the wording around a ceasefire, and the risk of a Russian veto against a text prepared by the United States.

In any case, this American project “will make Israel nervous”, Richard Gowan, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

“The United States is finally using the Security Council as a platform to show the limits of its patience with the Israeli campaign,” the expert added.

The Council, very divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue for years, has only been able to adopt two resolutions on the matter since October 7, essentially humanitarian, and without great results, since the flow of aid to Gaza remains insufficient.

Despite the prospect of an American veto, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, insisted a few days ago on a vote, noting that the Arab group had been “more than generous in giving more time.”

“We are heading towards an American veto that no one really wantsbut that no one can avoid,” commented Gowan, noting the unfortunate coincidence just days before the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I am sure Russia will use the opportunity to accuse the United States of having double standards when it comes to dealing with the suffering of civilians in Ukraine and the Middle East,” he added.

“It's sad,” said the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassili Nebenzia, on Monday. The Council has before it the “moral obligation” to put an end to a “humanitarian catastrophe”, said its Chinese counterpart, Jun Zhang.

