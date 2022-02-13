Expansion. The Commission for the Defense of Human Rights of Sinaloa extended its tentacles to Ahome by appointing a visitor. This is Sara Acela Galaviz Navarro. Leonel Aguirre Meza, president of the aforementioned commission, took the protest. He was accompanied by the commission’s head of Relations with Institutions, Óscar Loza Ochoa. This occurs three months after the arrival of the government of Rubén Rocha Moya, with which some observe that the rise of the leaders of this commission began. The symbiosis of these with the Roche government is visible to all: Loza Ochoa did not accept being in the state cabinet, but the one who did enter was his son. And now they come out with the expansion to the municipalities, which some suppose that today there is money. The detail is that the credibility of the commission is undermined and some even see the risk that it will be used for political purposes. This come the time of 2024.

Village baths. The local Morenista deputy Aurelia Leal López was in Juan José Ríos. She visited the indigenous governor Manuel Valenzula, with whom she supervised the rehabilitation work of the San Isidro Labrador ceremonial center of that syndicate. Before Easter, the ceremonial center will be ready. They say that with this Leal López intends to return the “pionadas” to the indigenous sector that genuinely or simulated made it their own so that the candidacy and the local multi-pronged deputation that disputed it even in court were made valid by the indigenous teacher of El Fuerte, Gloria Urías Vega, and to whom even the State Electoral Institute of Sinaloa had already issued the certificate of elected local deputy.

Limited. With the messages they gave after receiving the majority certificate that accredits them as elected trustees after last Sunday’s plebiscite, the Ahomeans confirmed the reason why some won by a “frog hair” and why the residents better not go out to vote . “I can’t believe it,” managed to say the one from El Carrizo, Sandra Leyva, who won Isidro Alcaraz with three votes. Many realized that she does not have communication resources nor is she prepared for that responsibility, as well as the others who saw her as “black” to win. However, many give them the benefit of the doubt so that they “wake up” in the exercise of responsibility, which will be known as of April 1. And it is that on this date they will come into office. In other words, the current trustees will still be allowed to collect four fortnightly payments as if they had done a good job.

Honeymoon. Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros called the elected trustees to work in the unit, to whom he suggested in the formation of the teams to contemplate those who lost and those who are leaving. That is, make plurality effective in society. These are other times, he reminded her. Some consider that the approach is not bad, but in reality it remains to be seen. For now, the mayor took them at their word to work together, a request they made. It is already known that these without the mayor will not solve anything for the residents of the syndicates.

Commitment. The elected trustee of Topolobampo, Ulises Pinzón, has nowhere else to do but to comply with the judicial resolutions that are issued on the fertilizer plant in the port. And he is already convinced of that because as trustee, as authority, he is obliged to respect them. In fact, that was the commitment that he made in the act where he received the certificate of majority of the plebiscite. Pinzón may not agree with the construction and operation of the plant, but he can no longer act as an “agitator” against that project. Less when there are judicial resolutions.