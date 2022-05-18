Ukrainian war, the United States has reopened the embassy in Kiev, which it had closed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. This was announced by the US State Department.

“The Stars and Stripes flag is flying again over the embassy in Kiev. I can announce that we have officially resumed embassy operations in the Ukrainian capital. We are proud of the Ukrainian government and people as they bravely defend their country from Putin’s brutal invasion. Glory to Ukraine “. Thus in a tweet the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.