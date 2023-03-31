Explosions thundered in the Chernihiv region in Ukraine. This was reported on March 30 by the Ukrainian edition of Strana. ua”.

However, no details are given.

It is noted that at present an air alert has been declared in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

Earlier that day, the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that explosions had taken place in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. He urged residents not to ignore the alarm and stay in shelters. Information about the explosions was also confirmed by the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov. Details are being specified.

There was no official information from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about strikes against these territories.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

