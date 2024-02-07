Kyiv (agencies)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal wrote yesterday, via the Telegram application, that his country exported shipments weighing 20 million tons, mostly Ukrainian agricultural products, through the Black Sea within the six months following the withdrawal of the Russian fleet.

“70% of these shipments are agricultural products from our farmers,” Shmyhal said. In total, more than 660 cargo ships headed to 32 countries in this six-month period. Pre-crisis monthly levels of sea exports were achieved in January. 60% of exports, worth more than 2.8 billion euros, were shipped by sea in January.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would discuss a new mechanism to allow Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during his upcoming visit to Turkey.

A Turkish official said that Putin is expected to visit Turkey on February 12 to meet Erdogan, in what will be the Russian leader’s first visit to a NATO member state since the crisis began in February 2022.

Fidan said: There are efforts to find new ways to transport Ukrainian grain to global markets.