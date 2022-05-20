Ukrainian war, there is hell in the Donbass. This is how Volodymyr Zelensky expressed himself in the message reported by the Ukrainian presidency over the past few hours. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the liberation of the Kharkiv region. But in the Donbass, the occupation forces are trying to increase the pressure. It is hell, and it is not an exaggeration,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky denounced the “brutal and absolutely senseless bombing of Severodonetsk” with “12 dead and dozens of injured in one day”, the “bombings of other cities, the air and missile attacks of the Russian army”. And he spoke, among other things, of “continuous attacks on the Odessa region, on the cities of central Ukraine”, of the Donbass which “is completely destroyed” and, he said, reiterating his thanks to the US for the approval of the aid package from nearly 40 billion dollars, “all of this does not have and cannot have any military explanation for Russia”.

In the message Zelensky also stressed that “the first trial against a Russian war criminal has already begun in Ukraine”. “And it will end with the full restoration of justice in the international court. I am sure of it – he said – We will find and bring to justice all those who give and execute criminal orders”.

Meanwhile, another 40 billion in aid is arriving from the US. “I congratulate Congress for approving the security package I requested and for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world” that is “that the United States is with Ukraine”, the American president wrote on Twitter. Joe Biden explaining that “this package will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine while they are defending their democracy and freedom”.

Yesterday Biden received Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the White House following their formal request for NATO membership. The US president had already made it known that he is looking forward to “working with the US Congress and our NATO allies to quickly bring Finland and Sweden into the strongest defensive alliance in history”.

The United States supports the candidacy of Sweden and Finland in NATO, Biden then reiterated during a press conference at the White House. “I am proud to welcome and offer strong US support for the demands of two great democracies,” she added.

“In the face of aggression, NATO has not become more divided or weaker, but it is more united and stronger” to “face the challenges of our time and the future that awaits us,” Biden said. ” Finland and Sweden’s decision to apply is a further step forward. By remaining united today we reject a crime that has been perpetrated and we want to reaffirm even more strongly that we are ‘all for one, one for all’. Because NATO is strong not only thanks to military power, but because of its unity ” and ” democracy in action ”.