Of: Kim Hornickel, Tobias Utz, Lukas Zigo, Daniel Dillmann, Nail Akkoyun, and Andreas Apetz

The military situation in the Ukraine war is coming to a head: the news ticker on Wednesday, May 18th.

3000 civilians in penal colony : Russia is said to have detained residents of Mariupol.

: Russia is said to have detained residents of Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters supposedly resulted in: 265 fighters are in the Ukraine war in Russian captivity.

265 fighters are in the Ukraine war in Russian captivity. All the latest news and developments on the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker.

Update from Wednesday, May 18, 2 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Russia’s most recent rocket attacks are merely attempts to make up for previous military failures in the Ukraine war. This is reported by the Kyiv Independent news portal, citing statements by Zelenskyy. In addition, the Ukrainian President said that the evacuation of the wounded soldiers from the steel plant in the port city of Mariupol is ongoing. This has not yet ended and is being overseen by “the most influential international mediators”. The statements cannot be independently verified.

+++ 10.20 p.m.: Russian attacks on eastern regions of Ukraine continue. According to Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Russian shelling killed seven civilians and wounded six others.

In neighboring Luhansk, the regional military administration said Russian forces were trying to break through near the villages of Popasna and Severodonetsk. Shelling in the area has increased and evaluation efforts are continuing, the military administration said in a telegram.

War in Ukraine: Authorities report shelling on Russian territory

+++ 9.30 p.m.: Russian authorities on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) reported shelling from Ukrainian territory in two regions. One person in a village in the Belgorod region was slightly injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, according to the state news agency TASS. A border post was also shot at in the Kursk area. According to the first findings, nobody was harmed, said the Kursk governor Roman Starowoit. The border post has been fired at for the fourth time since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly reported attacks from Ukraine in border areas, including on mineral oil infrastructure. At the time, Ukrainian authorities would neither confirm nor deny that their military was behind the attacks.

The photo, from an anonymous source, shows two fires that broke out in an oil storage facility at the Transneft-Druzhba depot. A serious fire broke out in two Russian oil depots near the border with Ukraine during the night. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Ukraine War: Reporter team finds wrecked Russian tanks near Siverkiy Donets river

+++ 8.20 p.m.: A CNN team Tuesday (May 17, 2022) found the remains of Russian armored vehicles near the eastern town of Bilohorivka. There the Russian military had suffered one of the greatest defeats of the war. According to Ukrainian sources, “at least 73 units of equipment,” including T-72 tanks and a number of armored personnel carriers, were destroyed last week when a Russian brigade attempted to cross the Siverky Donets River.

The area was littered with wrecked Russian tanks, separated from their turrets. “They had three possible places to cross,” said a senior officer, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons. “They tried the first one, they failed, they were crushed there. The second place exactly the same, they were shattered.”

“Well, and the last one they (CNN team) saw, where they lost most of the gear, they tried four times.” But each time, the officer said, the result was the same. He said the Ukrainians destroyed the Russian pontoon bridge with artillery fire and pushed back the tank column with ground forces.

Ukraine war: Rocket hits in Bakhmut – number of victims still uncertain

+++ 6.15 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region was hit by Russian rockets on Tuesday. According to the Donetsk regional police, the impacts destroyed a five-story building. As CNN reports, one person was killed and a 9-year-old child was seriously injured.

“The exact number of victims is still being clarified,” said the police. Bakhmut is considered an important hub for the Ukrainian military, as wounded soldiers are treated in the local hospital. It is about 20 kilometers from the front around Popasna.

“The Russians do not stop the massive shelling along the entire front line from Wuhledar to Bakhmut,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region. A school in Bakhmut and several infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the attacks on Tuesday morning, he added.

War in Ukraine: Another bus convoy leaves Azovstal steel plant

+++ 4.30 p.m.: According to Russian state media, another convoy of buses has left the besieged Azovstal Steel Works. The buses “with allegedly abandoned fighters from the Azov Valley Plant, accompanied by armored vehicles, were moving towards the exit from Mariupol,” reported the RIA Novosti news agency – adding that before the departure of the bus convoy there were no shots at the Azov Valley for several hours -Werk had been fired. On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said 265 militants, including 51 seriously wounded, surrendered near Azovstal and were evacuated on Monday evening.

+++ 3.45 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, at least eight people were killed and twelve others injured in a Russian attack north of Kyiv. A spokesman for the authorities told the AFP news agency that the shelling hit Desna, around 60 kilometers north of the Ukrainian capital. A training center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is located in Desna.

Russia continued shelling across Ukraine on Tuesday night. Sirens could be heard in many places early in the morning. A spokesman for the military administration in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv told AFP that military infrastructure had been hit on the border with Poland. The Ukrainian army also reported shelling from Odessa and Mykolayiv in the south of the country.

Ukraine war: Putin accuses West of “war” – 3000 civilians probably in Russian penal colony

+++ 3 p.m.: According to a report by the news portal Kiyv Independent, Russian forces in the Donetsk region are said to be holding more than 3,000 residents of Mariupol in a “filtration prison”. According to the information, the Russian troops are holding them in a former penal colony in the village of Olenivka in the Donetsk region. Among them are said to be about 30 volunteers trying to bring humanitarian aid to besieged Mariupol. Civilians are being tortured with electric shocks before being brought into the colony, the report said. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 2.30 p.m.: At least eight people are said to have been killed and twelve others injured in a Russian airstrike on the city of Chernihiv, reports the news portal Kiyv Independent. Chernihiv Oblast governor Vyacheslav Khaus previously reported that the Russian airstrike hit the village of Desna, where a military training center is located.

+++ 1.50 p.m.: Efforts to rescue the last remaining Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol are continuing, according to information from Kyiv. “We are working on further stages of the humanitarian operation,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote in the Telegram news service on Tuesday. The 52 seriously injured men who were brought out of the Azovstal steelworks on Monday would soon be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, she said. There was no further confirmation from the Russian side.

Ukraine war: “Nazi criminals are not subject to exchange”

+++ 1.40 p.m.: The head of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, spoke out against a general exchange of prisoners after the capture of Ukrainian fighters in the port city of Mariupol. “Nazi criminals are not subject to exchange. These are war criminals and we must do everything we can to bring them to justice,” the Duma chief said at a plenary session on Tuesday. Ukraine, on the other hand, is hoping for an exchange of more than 260 of its own soldiers, who had previously left the Azovstal steelworks, which had been under siege for weeks.

+++ 12.40 p.m.: The governor of the Lviv region reports that Russian missile attacks have caused damage to railway infrastructure. Maksym Kozytsky said Russian forces struck a railway infrastructure facility in Yavoriv district overnight, but so far there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

+++ 12.40 p.m.: Russia’s military has reported numerous rocket attacks on various parts of Ukraine. In the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, Ukrainian reservists and foreign military equipment were attacked with Kalibr missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday. In the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, among other things, military training centers were attacked.

+++ 11.50 a.m.: According to Moscow, the Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol “surrendered” and are now in Russian captivity. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that 265 fighters had laid down their arms within 24 hours. 51 of them were taken to Novoazovsk for treatment with serious injuries.

First report from Tuesday, May 17, 11:45 a.m.: The Kremlin has accused the West of waging war against Russia. “They are enemy states. Because what they are doing is war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, referring to President Putin. He had previously spoken of an economic “lightning war” with a view to the western sanctions. The Russian leadership calls its own war of aggression in Ukraine, which has now lasted almost three months, a “special military operation”.

(aa/dil/tu/kh/lz/nak with dpa/AFP)