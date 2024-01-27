Dhe Ukrainian Security Service SBU has uncovered a corruption scheme in the purchase of weapons by the Ukrainian military worth about $40 million. “According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense and heads of subsidiaries are involved in the embezzlement,” the SBU said on Saturday (local time). An investigation has “exposed Defense Ministry officials and managers of arms supplier Lviv Arsenal.” The embezzlement involves the purchase of 100,000 mortar shells for the military, the statement said.

According to the SBU, a contract with Lviv Arsenal to purchase the grenades was concluded in August 2022, six months after the start of the war. Payment was made in advance, with some funds being transferred abroad. However, according to the statement, weapons were never delivered. “Suspicion notices” – the first stage of a Ukrainian court case – were issued against five people in both the ministry and the arms supplier. A suspect was arrested while trying to cross the Ukrainian border.

A massive procurement fraud has also been confirmed by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Corruption within the military is a particularly sensitive issue in Ukraine as the country seeks to maintain public morale and also seeks to join the EU.