The tragedy of war is the face of its victims. On March 30, in the humanitarian convoy attacked by the Russians traveling with 5 buses in the Chernihiv area to bring medicines essential for the survival of some and evacuate civilians, there were among the other two volunteers of the NGO 100% Life, a driver and a twenty-year-old girl whom the convoy had unusually given a ride. “It was surreal: a group of rescuers and a girl with a suitcase beside her and a cat in her arms, which she clutched tightly to her chest. Friends had insistently asked us to take her to Chernihiv. She wanted to reach the boyfriend she was in love with at any cost, to marry him in the war, crossing the river by boat, the only route still viable … “. Dmytro Sherembey, head of the Coordination Council of 100% Life, which managed every single movement of the group from the Kiev operational base, shows the Adnkronos via zoom two urns and says: “Today we have buried them. This is what is left. of them”.

The story of the Chernihiv humanitarian convoy tells the heroism of resilience, but also of courage and feelings: “Our volunteers saved 150 people, making the relay between the assembly point and boarding the river. But a Russian aircraft he followed and attacked the group. The girl caught fire. Like one of the two rescuers. Both died instantly, while the driver left more slowly, bled from his wounds, “he recalls. “Chernihiv has been in a catastrophic situation for weeks, without water, electricity, food, medicines. We try to support it but the only viable access route is the river because all the bridges leading to the city have been destroyed. And yet … . there was no way to dissuade that girl … “. Dmytro Sherembey continues, overcoming the emotion and explains that the evacuation procedure includes a stop 10 km from the city, at a meeting point.

“They called me at 9 to warn me that they were almost there and that there were people waiting to be evacuated; three buses of a Christian humanitarian group in addition to our two. After that phone call I lost all contact, because the area it has no connection. I know they started the relay, back and forth because you can proceed with only one bus. While a Russian aircraft observed them and then bombed burning 4 vehicles and damaging the fifth. Killing our men and who knows what happened to the Christian mission. The Russians knew it was a humanitarian convoy; they knew that there were civilians and volunteers. But they wanted to damage as much as possible, waiting for the right moment “, he concludes.

(by Roberta Lanzara)