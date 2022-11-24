After more than six months of Russian occupation, Ukraine began a series of counteroffensives since September that have allowed it to recover a significant part of the territory it lost during the first weeks of the conflict. This has allowed the Ukrainian authorities to verify the horror that the Russian troops left in these territories. Mass graves, corpses with signs of torture, devastated cities and a growing humanitarian crisis among the population.

Ukraine was able to discover after its counteroffensive some of the crimes that have caused the greatest shock in this war. After his retaking of the town of Izium, in the Kharkiv region, dozens of mass graves with hundreds of corpses were located.

Several forensic teams are working on them to find out the causes of death of these people, who in some cases appear with their hands tied, with signs of torture and with execution as the probable cause of death, something that is a war crime.

Most of these populations have only been liberated for a few weeks and the population that has not fled the place has numerous food and basic service deficiencies that Ukrainian soldiers try to fill.



