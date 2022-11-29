”Made in Italy. The Lince Mlv armored car delivered to the Ukrainian army near Artiomovsk (Bakhmut). Are all Italian taxpayers happy with this destination of their money?”. It is the post on the Twitter account of the Russian embassy in Italy that accompanies the photo of what apparently appears to be a disabled lynx among the rubble in Ukraine. However, a comment on the post – from a Ukrainian source – specifies that “the vehicle suffered minor damage, managed to protect the crew and was later recovered”.

MADE IN ITALY. The Lince MLV armored car delivered to the Ukrainian army near ad #Artyomovsk (#Bakhmut). Are all Italian taxpayers happy with this destination of their money? https://t.co/Vih2YqyVNG pic.twitter.com/sr9VwnfnFc — Russian Embassy in Italy (@rusembitaly) November 29, 2022