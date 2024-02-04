On Sunday, the Ukrainian army announced what it said was the Russian army’s loss of life and equipment since the start of the current crisis.

The military authorities in Kiev said that the number of Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the crisis in February 2022 has risen to about 388,750 soldiers, including 810 soldiers who died only yesterday, Saturday.

This came according to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on its page on the social networking site “Facebook”, and reported by the Ukrainian National News Agency “Ukrinform” on Sunday.

The statement said that Ukrainian forces destroyed 6,343 tanks, including two yesterday, Saturday, 11,818 armored combat vehicles, 9,331 artillery systems, 979 multiple-launch rocket launcher systems, and 663 air defense systems.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces statement added that 332 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 1,848 cruise missiles, 24 warships, one submarine, 12,393 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 1,479 special equipment units were also destroyed.