Ukrainian war, today no humanitarian corridors will be opened for civilians because the roads are too dangerous. This was announced by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, according to what she reports on Twitter Kyiv Independent. The announcement comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a message that Russia has not accepted the truce for Orthodox Easter, which falls on Sunday. The UN had also proposed a four-day humanitarian break during Holy Week.

“Unfortunately, Russia has rejected the proposal to establish an Easter truce”, said the Ukrainian president, stressing that the refusal “shows very well how the leaders of this state actually treat the Christian faith”.