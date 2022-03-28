Home page politics

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD, center) visits an emergency shelter for Ukrainian war refugees (archive image) © Stefan Trappe/Imago

The EU interior ministers want to discuss how to deal with the Ukraine refugees. Germany and Poland make an urgent appeal to the Commission.

Update from March 28, 4:35 p.m.: On Monday, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) no longer called for quotas for the distribution of refugees within Europe after calling for such fixed quotas in an interview in the middle of the month. At the beginning of March, the EU states decided to offer all Ukrainians protection quickly and unbureaucratically.

Update from March 28, 4:15 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reminded the other EU states of their commitment to accept refugees from Ukraine. So far, many of those seeking protection have mainly arrived in the countries bordering Ukraine and also in Germany, said the SPD politician after a meeting with Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. But now it must be a question of other countries also taking in some of the people who do not know exactly where to go. Poland and Germany jointly took the initiative in the Ukraine war. “But they are referring to something that everyone has already promised in the abstract. Now it should be concrete,” said Scholz.

Ukraine flight now threatens to split the EU: Faeser makes a demand – Commissioner waves it off

First report from March 28, 12:50 p.m.: Brussels – In the European Union* there has already been a heated argument about the distribution of refugees. The unity at the beginning of the escalated Ukraine conflict* was all the more surprising. But that could be the end of it now. In view of the huge flight from Ukraine, a conflict is looming.

The interior ministers of the 27 EU countries will discuss the joint approach on Monday (March 28) from 2.30 p.m. in Brussels. Germany and Poland had previously addressed the EU Commission with an urgent appeal for help. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser* is pushing for quotas for the distribution of refugees within Europe. But few people listen: EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson has already rejected such demands.

EU dispute over Ukraine refugees threatens: “Our resources will not be sufficient”

According to the UN, more than 3.8 million of the more than 44 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the Russian war against Ukraine. More than two million have arrived in Poland alone, and according to the Ministry of the Interior around 267,000 refugees have been registered in Germany. The actual number of arrivals is estimated to be far higher.

“It’s safe to say that our countries are now making most of the efforts to take in people from Ukraine and offer them protection,” the letter from Faeser and her Polish colleague Mariusz Kaminski to the European Commission said. The dpa, among other things, quoted from the letter from Friday. “It is obvious that our resources and absorption capacities will not be sufficient to cope with the growing influx of people.” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is also concerned about “huge vaccination gaps” among refugees – not only because of Corona.

Germany helps Ukraine refugees: Faeser with a clear demand on the EU

Faeser said Rheinische Post, she is relying on “strong management, pragmatic solutions and comprehensive support for Ukraine’s neighboring countries, which are particularly under pressure”. “The EU Commission will have to play a central role here,” demanded the SPD politician. A “historic solidarity” was achieved and unbureaucratic, quick protection of refugees was ensured in all EU countries. “Now the second step must follow: fair distribution throughout the EU,” emphasized Faeser. Because the negotiations in the Ukraine war are currently stalling.

Faeser and Kamniski call on all EU states to take in the people. However, the discussion about a mandatory distribution of refugees had already divided the EU states after the great movement of refugees in 2015/2016. Since then there has been a general standstill: A reform of the common asylum and migration policy has been blocked for years.

Ukraine-News: EU interior ministers discuss refugee distribution

On the agenda of the EU interior ministers is the question of how those EU states that take in refugees can be given financial and material support. The onward journey of the refugees after their arrival in an EU country should also be coordinated. In addition, support for the small country of Moldova, where many refugees have already arrived, as well as controls at the EU’s external borders and security issues. While Germany tended to slow down other issues related to the Ukraine war in the EU, Berlin is now putting pressure on it. (dpa/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.