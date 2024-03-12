Ukraine launches attacks again on Russian territory a few days before the Russian presidential elections. At least nine regions of the country have been targeted by Ukrainian drones, which have managed to unleash flames in several refineries and fuel depots in the country. At the same time, Vladimir Putin's Armed Forces clashed this Tuesday with the Siberian Battalion and Free Russia Legion groups, formed by Russian volunteers who fight alongside Kiev against the Kremlin, on the border of the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, north of Ukraine. The assault began at night after the emergence of small groups of paramilitaries supported by armored vehicles, as revealed by Russian military channels. The Ukrainian side claims to have managed to penetrate Russian territory, while Moscow claims to have repelled the attacks and destroyed a huge number of rival combat vehicles. At least two civilians have been injured in the skirmishes, although casualty figures on both sides are currently unknown.

kyiv avoids confirming that it launched dozens of drones over Russia this Tuesday. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the governors of several regions of the Russian European zone, the provinces attacked were Moscow, Leningrad (Saint Petersburg), Tula, Oryol, Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod and the border provinces Voronezh, Belgorod and Kursk.

Although the Russian defense claimed to have intercepted 25 drones, several projectiles overcame anti-aircraft measures. Ukraine has set its sights on the Russian energy and manufacturing industry in recent months, and this Tuesday it achieved at least two goals. In the province of Nizhny Novgorod, west of Moscow, a refinery of the Russian oil giant Lukoil burned. Several drones hit the Kstovo facilities, according to the TASS news agency. For its part, another fuel tank in the province of Oriol was destroyed by the impact of a drone tonight.

Another drone hit the City Hall of the city of Belgorod, located 40 kilometers from the northern Ukrainian border, on Tuesday morning. The explosion, which caused minor damage to its façade, left two victims: a woman injured by shrapnel and another who suffered a concussion.

Crashed plane with 15 people on board

In addition to the attacks, the Russian armed forces also suffered another setback on Tuesday. An Il-76 cargo plane crashed after taking off from a base in the province of Ivanovo, located just over a hundred kilometers northeast of Moscow. According to the Ministry of Defense, the cause of the accident was an engine failure that caused it to catch fire. The device remained in the air for about seven minutes before crashing to the ground with no survivors. Russian media report that all eight crew members and seven passengers on board have died.

The Ukrainian attacks were accompanied by new skirmishes on the Russian border more than half a year after Kiev took similar actions just before launching its failed summer 2023 counteroffensive. “We often say that it is not possible to peacefully overthrow the dictatorial and criminal regime of the Russian Federation, it can only be eliminated with weapons in hand. Tonight we begin to fulfill the promise,” the Siberian Battalion announced on its Telegram channel after beginning the operation. The Free Russia Legion, made up of far-right Russians, for its part, published a video in which an armored car supposedly crossed the border at night. Neither the date of the recording nor the images have been able to be verified.

“We will take our land from the regime inch by inch,” the Free Russia Legion has promised on its channel. The battalion, trained in Ukraine with heavy weapons, carried out similar operations on Russian soil in the spring and summer of 2023. At that time, Kiev's objective was to sow confusion among the Russian population and force Putin to withdraw troops from the front to reinforce its borders on the eve of last year's Ukrainian offensive.

Sources from Russian military bloggers have assured that fighting continued in isolated areas at noon this Tuesday, although the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the Ukrainian operation has been “thwarted” and its paramilitaries have suffered “significant losses.” “There have been no violations of the state border,” stressed the department headed by General Sergei Shoigu.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Security Service (FSB) each published statements in which they claim to have destroyed an impressive force in several battles. According to their figures, they killed at least 160 paramilitaries and destroyed at least nine tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles. However, Moscow did not offer verifiable images or any figures of its own casualties.

Some information from media related to the Kremlin gives an idea of ​​the Ukrainian incursion. The Russian public television correspondent, Andrei Rudenko, stated that within the Belgorod region there were enemy “reconnaissance actions”, while the Russian military channel Starshe Eddy admitted that in several sections of the border “very intense fighting is taking place.” ”. For his part, the well-known Russian military blogger Wargonzo revealed that a column of vehicles with fifty paramilitaries launched an assault against Russia from the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

One of the hot spots has been the border village of Tiotkino, where at least one civilian has been injured, according to the independent Russian media Baza. That town in the Kursk region, located just a couple of kilometers from Ukraine, “is constantly being bombed,” as confirmed by the governor of the province, Roman Starovoit. The senior official published a short video on Telegram where he admitted that “there was fighting” in his area, but assured, without giving more details, that the Ukrainian side “failed to make any progress.”

