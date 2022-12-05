The city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, has been hit by Russian raids 46 times in just one day. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, number two in the Ukrainian presidential office, announced it on Telegram, while Anton Gerashchenko, senior adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry, said a 65-year-old woman lost her life in the Russian raids on Kherson. ”On Sunday the occupiers bombed the region 46 times with mortars, tanks, artillery and MLRS. Private and apartment buildings and other buildings were destroyed,” the Kherson city council said.

”While a woman and her husband were crossing the Dnieper on a boat in the Golopristansky district, the Russians opened fire with machine guns. The pensioner died of her wounds,” Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

The hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kryvyi Rih in the south of the country, was also attacked in the night, as reported on Telegram by Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, who explained that a industrial activity killing one employee and injuring three others who were hospitalized.

The balance of one is three dead and six injured explosion that occurred at the Russian military airport in Ryazan, 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow. This was reported by RIA Novosti and Tass, stating that the explosion was caused by a tanker loaded with petrol. A second explosion also occurred at Engels airport, near Saratov, where, according to Russian sources, the Ukrainian armed forces damaged two Tu-95 strategic bombers using a drone.

Ryazan Military Airport houses the training center for long-range aviation and tanker aircraft.